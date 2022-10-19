Highlights & scores: girls’ sectional action on the pitch

(WWNY) - It’s time for the girls’ Section III soccer playoffs.

Lyme visited Belleville Henderson.

Belleville Henderson scores first. Natalie Eastman with the goal and Kennady Billman with the assist. The Panthers go on top 1-0.

Lyme ties it up when Natalya Seery goes top shelf for the goal.

Belleville Henderson goes back on top when Morgan Hodge dents the net with Ella Wainwright assisting. The Panthers go back on top 2-1.

Lyme ties it up again. Malena Stevenson uses her head for the goal with Natalya Seery assisting, tying the game at 2.

Kennady Billman scored two second-half goals.

Belleville Henderson defeats Lyme 4-3.

Immaculate Heart hosted Sandy Creek.

In the second half, Jennah Netto sets up Katharina Probst who heads it home. Immaculate Heart goes on top 4-0.

Probst slices her way through the Comets’ defense and scores her second of the game, making it 5-0.

That’s the way it ends: Immaculate Heart 5, Sandy Creek 0.

Tuesday’s local scores

Girls’ Section III Class B first round

Lowville 3, Phoenix 0

Skaneateles 5, General Brown 0

Girls’ Section III Class C first round

Beaver River 4, Stockbridge Valley 0

Frankfort-Schuyler 4, South Lewis 0

Immaculate Heart 5, Sandy Creek 0

Belleville Henderson 4, Lyme 3

Girls’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer

Massena 2, OFA 0

Canton 2, Salmon River 0

Colton-Pierrepont 4, Tupper Lake 0

Madrid-Waddington 1, St. Lawrence Central 1

Parishville-Hopkinton 3, St. Regis Falls 2

Malone 1, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Chateaugay 2, Brushton-Moira 0

Boys’ high school soccer

Parishville-Hopkinton 2, Potsdam 1

St. Lawrence Central 1, Colton-Pierrepont 1

Morristown 4, Edwards-Knox 2

Harrisville 2, Hermon-Dekalb 0

Madrid-Waddington 6, Brushton-Moira 0

Men’s college soccer

SUNY Plattsburgh 4, SUNY Canton 0

Women’s college soccer

Castleton 3, SUNY Potsdam 0

Girls’ high school swimming

St. Lawrence Central 71, Massena 22

Canton 118, Potsdam 52

High school volleyball

Clifton-Fine 3, Gouverneur 2

Canton 3, Madrid-Waddington 1

OFA 3, Potsdam 0

