Hops Spot owner plans to open Watertown location

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Get ready for food and beer to be served up again in a Watertown building that once used to be a restaurant. In fact, it’s not the first location in the north country for this owner.

Once known for its Italian cuisine as Cavallario’s Cucina, the building on the corner of North Massey and Prospect streets may soon house hops and poutine.

The Hops Spot has eyes on Watertown.

“The Hops Spot was established in Jefferson County in 2011. We moved to Syracuse a few years ago, put a second location in Clayton in 2019,” said owner Cheryl Chaif.

During a Watertown Local Development Corporation meeting Wednesday, Chaif said the location would bring new opportunities for the restaurant in the north country. She pointed out the Clayton location is a bit quieter during the winter months, meaning fewer employees are needed.

“We can transfer some of our seasonal people where we just don’t have the hours for them anymore to a location where we will have hours for them,” said Chaif.

The plan for Watertown is to open up the space.

“The Hops Spot is very bar-focused as well. It’s all about craft beer. We need a bigger bar, something that’s a little more eye-catching,” said Chaif.

Don Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Local Development Corporation, says the opening would bring more than a dozen jobs to the area and meets his group’s mission of rejuvenating vacant properties. It’s looking at giving a $191,000 loan to Chaif.

“I think this represents the best opportunity for that property to be put back and used at its highest and best use,” said Rutherford.

Chaif says she hopes to open Hops Spot by Christmas.

