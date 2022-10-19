Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hit by high food & overtime costs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The price of food supplies at the Jefferson County jail and overtime costs in the sheriff’s office are higher than anticipated.

The county’s General Services Committee met Tuesday night. Lawmakers amended the 2022 budget for the sheriff’s office to address those costs.

Between the sheriff’s office and corrections, overtime was $332,000 higher than expected.

Meanwhile, the cost to feed inmates was $68,000 higher.

“You work through the framework of the budget, so every unexpected expense that goes across what we’ve budgeted we have to make adjustments, so the increase in the food cost is certainly an aspect of the inflation that we all have been experiencing for the past year,” District 7 legislator John Peck said. “Less fewer inmates than typical right now, but the food cost has increased, so it’s strictly inflationary pressure on our budget.”

Lawmakers also got an update from transportation officials on a proposed county-wide transportation plan.

They saw drafts of four bus routes that would help tie together places like Gouverneur, Carthage, and Clayton, using Watertown as a central hub.

It’s still early in the planning stages, but a preliminary timeline could see county-wide routes being phased in starting in July 2024.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.