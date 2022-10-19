Lyme seeded 2nd heading into sectionals

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - The boys’ Section III soccer playoffs begin Wednesday. Among the Frontier League teams in action is Lyme.

Lyme is the second seed in Section III Class D. The 13-2-1 Lakers have been impressive all season long.

The Lakers are a cohesive unit. That togetherness has showed on the pitch this season.

Lyme faces DeRuyter on at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Chaumont. Fifteenth-ranked DeRuyter is a little bit of a mystery to coach Kyle Bronson.

The Lakers are losing just one senior to graduation after this school year. Optimism is high not only for this season but also for the next one.

