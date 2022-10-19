Morning Checkup: Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Assisted living is a step between living in your own home and being in a nursing home.

Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living administrator Neva Bossard told us what it’s like during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Residents have their own apartments and can come and go as they want. Home health care aides and licensed practical nurses are available around the clock.

Help is available for things like medications, light housekeeping, and laundry. Meals are designed to meet any specific dietary needs.

