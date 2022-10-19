Morning Checkup: Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living

Morning Checkup: Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Assisted living is a step between living in your own home and being in a nursing home.

Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living administrator Neva Bossard told us what it’s like during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Watch her interview in the video above.

Residents have their own apartments and can come and go as they want. Home health care aides and licensed practical nurses are available around the clock.

Help is available for things like medications, light housekeeping, and laundry. Meals are designed to meet any specific dietary needs.

Find out more at samaritanhealth.com/assistedliving. You can also call 315-782-7033,

