A November feel for an October day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You’re going to want to grab that winter jacket. You’ll need it all day.

Temperatures started mostly in the 30s and will end up in the mid- to upper 40s.

The day starts mostly sunny and becomes mostly cloudy in the afternoon. There’s a small chance – about 30% – of afternoon showers.

Showers are possible overnight and will organize into lake-effect rain, so many people won’t see any of it. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

Rain continues through Thursday morning. It will be a cloudy day with highs again in the mid- to upper 40s.

It gets less gloomy starting Friday, when it will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s. There’s a 20% chance of rain.

There’s sunshine in the forecast Saturday through Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s all four days.

