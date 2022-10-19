Robert W. Crofoot, 86, of Castorland

Robert W. Crofoot, 86, of State Route 126, Castorland passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. (Funeral Home)

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Robert W. Crofoot, 86, of State Route 126, Castorland passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Janice; a son and his wife, Chad and Casey Crofoot and their two sons, Taylor (11), and Logan (3) of Indianapolis, Indiana; a daughter and her husband, Megan and Ryan Osborn and their two daughters, Ryan (17) and Griffin (12) of Carmel, Indiana; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald and Reba Crofoot of Greenwich; David and Diane King of Candor; and Thomas and Nancy King of Candor; in-laws, Alton and Geneva Virkler, Janet Tuley; Jim and Donna Lehman; Gary and Elsie Herzig,; Sanford and Gay Lehman; Clifford and Cathy Lehman; several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his in-laws, Norman and Alice Lehman; a sister, Jeanne Crofoot Jones; a brother, Richard “Dick” Crofoot; a brother-in-law, Frank Tuley, a sister-in-law, Fran King; three nephews, Kurt Virkler, Robert Jones and Sean King.

Bob was born on August 6, 1936 in Talcottville, NY, a son of the late Robert L. and Leona Weaver Crofoot. He attended country school on Crofoot Hill and Constableville Central School. Bob worked on various area farms, in the woods, and for Snow Ridge for a short time, until being drafted in the U.S. Army where he served 13 months in Korea. Following his service, he worked road construction driving truck, for the Town of Turin, and drove a log truck. Bob married Janice Lehman on September 18, 1971 at First Presbyterian Church, Lowville with Rev. John Sharp officiating. Together they took over the Lehman family farm in November, 1972 and ran it for 22 years. He then worked for Vanderveeken Farms from 1994 to 2001.

Bob was a member of First Mennonite Church, New Bremen. He was a past member of the Turin, Constableville, and Lowville Fire Departments.

He enjoyed model trains, snowmobiling, bluegrass music, dancing, raising pygmy goats, and enjoying time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at First Mennonite Church, New Bremen with Ed Steckly, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Calling hours are from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 or a charity of your choice.

