STEM Career Day at SUNY Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - There was hands-on learning about science, technology, engineering and math at SUNY Potsdam Wednesday.

More than 150 students from six high schools participated in a STEM Career Day at the college.

Students got hands-on opportunities to learn about topics like chemical reactions and aeroponics, and study bugs under a microscope.

“STEM is critically important as is education is in general. We offer a unique opportunity here at SUNY Potsdam to give students this critical training in the STEM fields by learning using your hands,” said Dr. Tim Messner, SUNY Potsdam archaeology professor.

Students also got a chance to make fire using pre-historic tools and get some inspiration on what a career in STEM fields would be like.

