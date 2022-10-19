SU Drama Department Presents Sweet Charity

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Syracuse University Department of Drama begins the 2022/2023 season on Oct. 15 with the popular musical “Sweet Charity” directed by David Lowenstein and choreographed by Kira Schmidt-Carper, with musical direction by Brian Cimmet. Performances will be held Oct. 15-23 in the Syracuse Stage/SU Drama Complex at 820 East Genesee St. Tickets are available through the Syracuse Stage Box Office or by phone at 315.443.3275.

Written by Neil Simon with music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by Dorothy Fields, “Sweet Charity” is an integral part of the musical theater lore of Gwen Verdon and Bob Fosse, filled with great songs and plenty of humor. Some of the original show’s dazzling choreography is incorporated in the Department of Drama’s current production with “Rich Man’s Frug” guest-choreographed by Verdon Fosse Legacy Dancer Lloyd Culbreath. And featuring such famous tunes as “Big Spender,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” “I’m a Brass Band” and “Baby, Dream Your Dream,” this treasure from the ‘60s is packed with heart, energy and genuine affection for the art of musical theater.

Self-acceptance and self-discovery are major themes throughout this season’s productions according to Department Chair Ralph Zito, and “Sweet Charity” is no exception. At the heart of “Sweet Charity” is Charity Hope Valentine, romantic and optimistic, who is trying to make a life for herself in the big, bad city. In moments of intense dance and song, audiences will see Charity on a quest for transformative self-love. Lowenstein wants audiences to remember that the Fosse-filled energy, glitz and glam of this hit musical come with a deeper message: “The search for love is always a worthwhile goal.”

The message of self-love extends beyond the stage, however, as Schmidt-Carper, alongside Lowenstein and the production team, worked to create a rehearsal atmosphere packed with dance wellness and joy. “This show is a celebration of self,” says Schmidt-Carper. “And this company’s work on and off stage is no different.”

Show Details for ‘Sweet Charity’

Book by Neil Simon

Music by Cy Coleman

Lyrics by Dorothy Fields

Based on an original screenplay by Federico Fellini, Tullio Pinelli and Ennio Flaiano

Directed by David Lowenstein

Music directed by Brian Cimmet

Choreographed by Kiira Schmidt-Carper

Scenic design by Jason Zong (he/him)

Costume design by Adeline Santello (she/her)

Lighting design by Ben Wolfe (he/him)

Sound design by Jacqueline R. Herter (she/her)

Dialect coaching by Blake Segal (he/him)

Fight/stunt choreography by Alec Barbour (he/him)

Intimacy choreography by Hannah Roccisano

Dramaturg: Carrie DeGraw (she/her)

Stage manager: Emma Yehle (she/her)

Cast

Katarina Kelly (she/her) as Charity

Stella Schwartz (she/her) as Nickie

Olivia Lacie Andrews (she/her) as Helene

Sarah Bottino (they/she) as Herman

Jay Owens (he/him) as Vittorio Vidal, Daddy Brubeck

Sammy Haines (he/him) as Oscar

Charlotte Bush (she/her) as Ursula, ensemble

Jess Ceretta (she/her)—ensemble

Eve Dillingham (she/her)—ensemble

Rachel Langetieg (she/her)—ensemble

Gabriela Moncivais (she/her)—ensemble

Sofia Swensen (she/her)—ensemble

Shaun Collins (he/him)—ensemble

Michael Di Leo (he/him)—ensemble

Tobias Rytting (he/him)—ensemble

Truman Tinius (he/him)—ensemble

Isaiah Tucker (he/they)—ensemble

Dylan Knight Weaver (he/him) as Charlie, ensemble

Swings

Ethan Clark Davis (he/him), McKay Marshall (she/her), Axel Vera (he/him)

Understudies

Jess Cerretta (Helene)

Rachel Langetieg (Nickie)

Gabriela Moncivais (Charity)

Michael Di Leo (Herman)

Tobias Rytting (Vittorio Vidal, Daddy Brubeck)

Dylan Knight Weaver (Oscar)

Performances

Friday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m. (preview)

Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m. (opening)

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2 p.m. (Open captioned)

Saturday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2 p.m. (ASL interpreted)

