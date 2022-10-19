Traffic advisory: Eastern Boulevard & Bradley Street in Watertown

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State highway crews will start this week to prepare two Watertown streets for paving.

State officials say milling will begin Wednesday on Eastern Boulevard between the intersection with State Street and the intersection of State and Huntington streets.

Paving will start Monday and be done by the close of business on Tuesday.

Milling on Bradley Street will begin Friday morning from the intersection with West Main Street to city limits.

Paving on Bradley Street will be next Tuesday and Wednesday.

