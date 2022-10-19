Watertown condemns 2 city properties with leaky roofs

Condemnation notice
Condemnation notice(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Bureau of Code Enforcement has condemned two properties - one used for housing, the other for a business.

The apartment house at 332 - 334 Clay Street was condemned Tuesday. Residents had to gather up their things.

It’s the same property that we reported had a garbage problem in September.

Code officials say this time the main problem is a leaky roof that’s causing electrical issues.

“The main thing is the electrical system that got compromised due to the water leaks, and with no smoke or carbon monoxide alarm that poses a great threat to human safety,” said Dana Aikins, code enforcement supervisor.

On Wednesday, the building was completely boarded up. We reached out to property owner Stephen Byers to see how much rehabilitation needs to be done to the building, but we did not hear back.

Another building condemned within the last week is 1309 State Street, the Flashback Brewing Company building.

Code officials say the issues there aren’t much different. A roof leak heavily damaged the building.

“During the process of fixing this it got much worse and they got a leak, which also compromises the electrical system,” said Aikins.

Aikins says he has spoken to both property owners and they tell him repairs will be made to the buildings. We don’t know how soon that’ll be.

