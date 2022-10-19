Watertown man accused of raping girl over 5 year period

Matthew Derouin
Matthew Derouin(WWNY, Jefferson County Jail)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 34-year-old Watertown man is accused of repeatedly raping a girl.

State police charged Matthew R. Derouin with felony counts of second-degree rape and predatory sexual assault against a child, and a misdemeanor count of third-degree sexual abuse.

Derouin is accused of having sexual intercourse with the girl from the time she was 9 years old until she was 14.

He was arraigned in Watertown City Court and ordered held without bail in the Jefferson County Jail.

Jefferson County Child Protection Services assisted with the investigation.

