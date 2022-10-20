After fires, Jefferson County businesses rebound

Overhead Door Company of Watertown manager Andrew Garrett
Overhead Door Company of Watertown manager Andrew Garrett(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Jefferson County businesses are rising from the ashes after flames consumed their buildings.

At the beginning of the year, a fire destroyed the 60-year-old Overhead Door Company of Watertown, forcing manager Andrew Garrett to temporarily move operations to a nearby warehouse. It has been a challenge.

“You’re prepared to come to work every day and do your job. Suddenly all of a sudden you have to deal with a whole mess of problems that you’re not prepared to deal with,” he said.

The warehouse stay is coming to a close. By year’s end, Garrett says Overhead Door will be back in its original location - rebuilt from the ground up with modern features. He says he’s hoping to host an open house at some point in November.

“We get to move out of this place and into that place and be in a building where we’re ready to work and won’t outgrow in 5 to 10 years,” he said.

Overhead Door Company isn’t the only business bouncing back from fire damage. Last November in the town of Champion, flames heavily damaged the Whistle Stop Tavern. It had to shut down.

Since then, owners Bri and Jim Uhlinger have been working to restore the Deferiet tavern. The interior has been almost completely redone, showing no signs of the flames that shut the restaurant down in the first place.

Owners say bringing back the Whistle Stop has been a community effort. What’s left now is some exterior work and an okay from the health department.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soccer
Legal action delays boys soccer playoffs, IHC barred from competing
William White
Former Dunkin’ manager investigated by 4 other agencies, police say
New York State Police
Dexter man found dead following vehicle fire
Matthew Derouin
Watertown man accused of raping girl over 5 year period
Money
Dunkin’ manager allegedly stole $24K from restaurant

Latest News

Ann Levy
Unstable home heating oil prices challenge customers
Daycare
SUNY Canton gets $2.3 for on-campus child care
Ogdensburg City Hall
Ogdensburg delays budget work sessions until next month
FILE - An 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper participates in artillery training during a field...
Military suicides drop as leaders push new programs