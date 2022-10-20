American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating

American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.(American Airlines)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – American Airlines announced they will no longer have first class cabins on international flights.

Instead, the airline will be replacing those cabins with more business class seats.

The move was announced Thursday in response to customer demand.

The company’s chief said the decision to replace the first class cabins with business seats is to keep up with what the customers “most want or are most willing to pay for.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soccer
Legal action delays boys soccer playoffs, IHC barred from competing
William White
Former Dunkin’ manager investigated by 4 other agencies, police say
New York State Police
Dexter man found dead following vehicle fire
Matthew Derouin
Watertown man accused of raping girl over 5 year period
Money
Dunkin’ manager allegedly stole $24K from restaurant

Latest News

Golf
Ives Hill Country Club: 18-hole course vs. 9?
FILE - National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the...
US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received a speeding ticket from the Ohio State...
VIDEO: Deshaun Watson caught speeding at nearly 100 mph, months after Browns trade
Overhead Door Company of Watertown manager Andrew Garrett
After fires, Jefferson County businesses rebound
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil trial in the Manhattan borough of New...
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986