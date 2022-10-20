Check out what’s happening at Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s always a lot going on at the Clayton Opera House, and the next month or so is no exception.

Executive director Julie Garnsey stopped by to fill us in. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

“Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be shown Saturday, October 22. If you don’t want to bring your own props, you can buy a bag of them for $5.

There’s a wine pairing on Saturday, November 5. It gives people a chance to taste various wines with different foods.

The popular group Annie in the Water will perform on Wednesday, November 23. There will be dancing.

You can find details and buy tickets at claytonoperahouse.com. You can also call the box office at 315-686-2200.

