Cold & gray today, sunny tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another winter-jacket day and some people may need an umbrella, too.

The good news: you’re not going to need either for the weekend.

Showers will be off and on as a band of lake effect rain shifts. Some higher elevations were also getting snow early, but that will end as temperatures rise.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid- to upper 40s.

Skies clear overnight and it gets chilly. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

The weekend will be sunny and warm for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid-60s on Saturday and in the upper 60s on Sunday.

It will be in the 60s and partly sunny on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with a 30% chance of rain on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.