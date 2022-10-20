Highlights & scores: Chateaugay takes on Parishville-Hopkinton

By Rob Krone
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Section III Class D boys’ soccer playoffs were moved from Wednesday to Thursday because of a legal dispute over the eligibility of three Immaculate Heart players.

In the meantime, everything was go in the Northern Athletic Conference, where Chateaugay visited Parishville-Hopkinton for a boys’ soccer contest.

Ray Voisine’s blast is stopped by Owen Rockhill.

Then it’s Rockhill with the stop on Trent Briggs.

Luke Monette’s header just clears the crossbar.

Monette finds the back of the net and it’s 2-0 Bulldogs.

Chateaugay wins 3-1, sharing the regular season title with Parishville-Hopkinton.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ Section III Class B soccer first round

Chittenango 2, Lowville 1

Boys’ Section III Class C soccer first round

Stockbridge Valley 6, South Lewis 0

Mount Markham 6, Beaver River 2

Boys’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer

Madrid-Waddington 2, St. Regis Falls 0

Heuvelton 4, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Lisbon 10, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Massena 5, OFA 0

Chateaugay 3, Parishville-Hopkinton 1

Potsdam 2, Gouverneur 0

Canton 2, Salmon River 1

Girls’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer

Lisbon 3, Harrisville 1

Hammond 2, Edwards-Knox 0

Hermon-DeKalb 1, Heuvelton 0

Potsdam 2, OFA 0

Men’s college soccer

SUNY New Paltz 4, SUNY Potsdam 1

Fulton-Montgomery 3, Jefferson 1

Women’s college soccer

Jefferson 1, Fulton-Montgomery 0

College volleyball

SUNY Potsdam 3, SUNY Canton 0

High school volleyball

Chateaugay 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Salmon River 3, Malone 2

Massena 3, Tupper Lake 0

