Highlights & scores: Chateaugay takes on Parishville-Hopkinton
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Section III Class D boys’ soccer playoffs were moved from Wednesday to Thursday because of a legal dispute over the eligibility of three Immaculate Heart players.
In the meantime, everything was go in the Northern Athletic Conference, where Chateaugay visited Parishville-Hopkinton for a boys’ soccer contest.
Ray Voisine’s blast is stopped by Owen Rockhill.
Then it’s Rockhill with the stop on Trent Briggs.
Luke Monette’s header just clears the crossbar.
Monette finds the back of the net and it’s 2-0 Bulldogs.
Chateaugay wins 3-1, sharing the regular season title with Parishville-Hopkinton.
Wednesday’s local scores
Boys’ Section III Class B soccer first round
Chittenango 2, Lowville 1
Boys’ Section III Class C soccer first round
Stockbridge Valley 6, South Lewis 0
Mount Markham 6, Beaver River 2
Boys’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer
Madrid-Waddington 2, St. Regis Falls 0
Heuvelton 4, Hermon-DeKalb 0
Lisbon 10, Norwood-Norfolk 0
Massena 5, OFA 0
Chateaugay 3, Parishville-Hopkinton 1
Potsdam 2, Gouverneur 0
Canton 2, Salmon River 1
Girls’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer
Lisbon 3, Harrisville 1
Hammond 2, Edwards-Knox 0
Hermon-DeKalb 1, Heuvelton 0
Potsdam 2, OFA 0
Men’s college soccer
SUNY New Paltz 4, SUNY Potsdam 1
Fulton-Montgomery 3, Jefferson 1
Women’s college soccer
Jefferson 1, Fulton-Montgomery 0
College volleyball
SUNY Potsdam 3, SUNY Canton 0
High school volleyball
Chateaugay 3, Brushton-Moira 0
Salmon River 3, Malone 2
Massena 3, Tupper Lake 0
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.