Historical Society to host Brookside Cemetery Tour

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Historical Society is hosting its historical tour of Watertown’s Brookside Cemetery this weekend.

Society Executive Director Toni Engleman and Suzie Renzi-Falge, board of trustees vice president, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday. Watch their interview above.

The tour gives people the opportunity to learn about the history of Jefferson County by learning about the notable residents who are buried in the cemetery.

It will be held this Saturday at Brookside Cemetery in the town of Watertown.

The driving tour begins at 11 a.m. Organizers will release 5-6 cars at a time and they will follow a map to get to the stops.

The walking tour starts at 11:30 a.m. and the entire group of walkers will be led through the tour by a guide. Walkers can also follow the map and go on their own.

Tickets cost $12 per person.

People can reserve a spot by calling the museum at 315-782-3491 or they can pay online by going to the historical society’s Facebook page.

