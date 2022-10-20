Ives Hill Country Club: 18-hole course vs. 9?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of the deal in front of Watertown City Council when it comes to buying the Watertown Golf Club is putting a restriction on Ives Hill Country Club - making it a 9-hole course. So what could happen with the other 9 holes and what do longtime Ives Hill members want?

“A very historic course. It was built in 1897 and it’s one of the oldest golf courses in the country,” said Dr. David Van Eenenaam, member, Ives Hill Country Club.

That course has been closed for a few years, but a deal with city hall involving the Watertown Golf Club, could soon have Ives Hill owner P.J. Simao looking at the future of his fairways. The deal would put a restriction on Ives Hill to be a 9-hole course. So what’s to become of the back 9 holes?

“At this point in time, I really don’t have a plan,” said Simao.

While Simao may not have a plan, he does have a bag full of opportunities.

“I think one of the uses that’s allowed is single-family homes. So that would certainly be one of my considerations,” he said.

When speaking with some of the longtime members at Ives Hill Country Club, they say they prefer it remains the 18-hole course it is now.

“I think Ives Hill needs to be 18 holes in order to be a complete golf course. It’s hard to have tournaments there with only 9 holes,” said member John Bufalini.

“I think we’ve proven that we’ve been able to maintain two golf courses over that time. Sometimes it’s very difficult but the popularity of golf if increasing, so I think it behooves us to meet that challenge,” said Dr. Van Eenenaam.

Simao feels the deal in front of city council is what’s best for golf in Watertown even if it does put a 9-hole restriction on Ives Hill.

“If it all gets settled between the city, myself, and the Watertown Golf Club, then we’ll open up nine holes,” said Simao.

