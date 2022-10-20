Jean Irene Monroe, 91, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jean Irene Monroe, 91, died October 20, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where she had been a patient for several days.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 25th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Prior to the service there will be a calling hour from 12 noon- 1:00 at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Calvary Cemetery.

Jean, the daughter of Rena and Adelbert Cowan, was born in Watertown, NY on September 14, 1931. She was married to James H. Monroe in April of 1949. That marriage ended in a divorce. She married George Blackburn in 2001. Mr. Blackburn passed away in 2002.

She is survived by her 3 sons; James (Christine) of Brownville, NY; David (Pamela) of Cape Coral, Fl; Gary (Barbara) of Ogdensburg, NY; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. 3 brothers, Allen, Donald and Harold Cowan predeceased her.

She retired from JC Penney in Watertown in 1994 after working there for 35 years. Prior to that, she worked at Olga Knitting Mill in Watertown.

Jean enjoyed going on cruises, traveling to Flordia, spending time with family as well as reading, playing bingo, and the Black River Valley Fiddlers Association. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

