Man who accosted US Rep. Zeldin will be released to rehab

In this image taken from video provided by WHEC-TV, David Jakubonis, left, is subdued as he...
In this image taken from video provided by WHEC-TV, David Jakubonis, left, is subdued as he brandishes a sharp object during an attack on U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, right, as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in Perinton, N.Y., Thursday, July 21, 2022.(WHEC-TV via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The man who accosted Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin at a campaign event in western New York will be released from jail into an alcohol treatment program, a federal judge ruled.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson agreed Wednesday to allow David Jakubonis to enter a treatment program administered by the Veterans Administration. He will then be transferred to a halfway house operated by an organization that assists troubled veterans.

The attack on Zeldin, a Congress member from Long Island who is challenging Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, occurred July 21 at a campaign rally near Rochester.

A video of the incident shows Jakubonis raised his arm toward Zeldin while holding a keychain with two sharp points. “You’re done,” Jakubonis said four times as he approached Zeldin.

Attorneys for Jakubonis, an Army veteran, have said their client was drunk and was only reaching for Zeldin’s microphone to stop him from talking.

“Mr. Jakubonis, if he is drinking, does have a problem holding his liquor,” defense attorney Steven Slawinski said at a detention hearing, adding that Jakubonis has been prescribed psychiatric medication that can interact poorly with alcohol.

Jakubonis has been jailed since he was charged federally with assaulting a member of Congress with a dangerous weapon. He was initially arrested on a state charge of attempted assault and released.

John DeMarco, an attorney for Jakubonis, said he expects Jakubonis to be released on Monday.

A request for comment on the decision to release Jakubonis to an alcohol treatment program was sent to a Zeldin campaign spokesperson.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soccer
Legal action delays boys soccer playoffs, IHC barred from competing
New York State Police
Dexter man found dead following vehicle fire
William White
Former Dunkin’ manager investigated by 4 other agencies, police say
Money
Dunkin’ manager allegedly stole $24K from restaurant
Matthew Derouin
Watertown man accused of raping girl over 5 year period

Latest News

Fitness with Jamie
Fitness with Jamie: Getting the max out of your workouts
Clayton Opera House
Check out what’s happening at Clayton Opera House
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium on July...
Cuomo’s return: Ex-gov launches podcast, laments downfall
Chateaugay goalkeeper Owen Rockhill stops the ball in a boys' soccer contest Wednesday against...
Highlights & scores: Chateaugay takes on Parishville-Hopkinton