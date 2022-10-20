Michael C. Santora Jr., 89, of Ogdensburg

Michael C. Santora Jr., age 89 of State Hwy 37, Ogdensburg passed away on Sunday October 16, 2022 with his family by his side. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Michael C. Santora Jr., age 89 of State Hwy 37, Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022at 1:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery with military honors.

Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the Funeral Home. Mr. Santora passed away on Sunday October 16, 2022with his family by his side.

Surviving is his wife of 46 years, Gladys Santora; son, Jason Santora (Walter McClure) of Albany; stepson Fred “Ricky” (Mira) Kotz of Clemson, SC; stepdaughters Dianna Ellis of Shreve, OH and Georgia Gilmour (David Newtown) of Ogdensburg; a brother Anthony (Charlotte) Santora of Glenville, NY; grandchildren Mike Nichols, Matt (Jackie) Nichols, Jonathan Gilmour (Tara Long), Jennifer (Scott) Buehler, Carl (Megan) Kotz and Sarah (Jonathan) Amick; great-grandchildren Justine (Rob) Ubaldini, Taylor Nichols, Brooke Nichols, Jacob Gilmour, Anna Gilmour, Kaylee Gilmour, Jonah Gilmour, Morgan Buehler, Addison Buehler, Caleb Kotz, Lucas Amick and Logan Amick; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

A brother John Santora, a sister Irene Santora, and a grandson Mark Nichols predeceased him.

Mike was born on May 14, 1933 in Troy, NY, a son of the late Michael & Rose (Bagarose) Santora Sr. He graduated from La Salle Institute in Troy, NY and continued his education at Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland, and later earned a Master’s degree in Social Work. He served in the US Army from 1956 to 1958 and was stationed in Korea.

After military service, Mike began his career in public service with the Department of Social Services in Albany as a social worker. In 1960, he transferred to the Probation Department in Canton, NY where he worked as an officer until 1966, when he joined the Unified Court System, working in Mental Hygiene Legal Services at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center until his retirement in 1998. He also volunteered with the March of Dimes for many years

Mike was a past member of the Ogdensburg Elks, Moose Lodge, and the former Canton Club, where he received the dubious honor of being named “Irishman of the Year”. He served on the Board of Commissioners of the Canton Housing Authority, where he was integral in securing grants for two of the first Housing Authority buildings on Riverside Drive. He enjoyed golfing, hanging out at OTB, the Saratoga Race Course, traveling, fishing and family gatherings.

Mike was never happier than when he could be surrounded by family and friends celebrating birthdays, holidays, various horse racing stakes races, and other random occasions. He made a mean antipasto salad with a dressing no one could duplicate, enjoyed drinking wine with his neighbors, loved gin

martinis and insisted his pasta was always made al dente, or in his words “don’t even bring it to the table.” But most of all, he wanted to make sure his family was happy and taken care of in whatever ways he could.

The family wished to extend a special thank you to the group of angels who helped care for Mike in his later years.

Memorial contributions can be made to Notre Dame Church, 125 Ford Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfunerahome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.