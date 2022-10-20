Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: It’s time for spooky fun!

(WWNY) - It’s the spookiest and silliest time of year: Halloween! And viewers are ready.

We start with kids’ costumes. Jonathan Moore from Redwood is dressed as Zalgo the Creepypasta.

Brielle the Clown and Raygina Ballerina made an appearance at Zoo New York.

Cameron and Caden are dressed as characters from the game Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Cullin Hicks from Antwerp is ready to speed off as NASCAR driver Kyle Larson.

And 8-year-old Grayson is Harry Potter, complete with the Weasleys’ flying car. And it gets better. His mom is Professor Sprout and baby brother Asher is a mandrake.

Holcomb Street in Watertown was the place to be for adults in costume. Lindi Krauss-Morton shared pics, including her awesome decorations.

And now to pet costumes!

Here’s Jaxon the teddy bear and Odin the bat hound.

Cody the UPS driver and Construction Charlie are ready to get to work.

There’s also two different cow-pups and Jill the bee.

Buck the bear and Luna the sphynx are ready to scare the children on All Hallows Eve.

Keep sending in your Halloween costumes and decorations. Jack-o-lanterns would be fun, too.

And check out our Halloween and Pics of the Week galleries below.

