SUNY Canton gets $2.3 for on-campus child care

Daycare
Daycare(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - SUNY Canton is getting $2.3 million from the state to address the critical shortage of child care in the region.

The college is planning to build an on-campus facility that will serve between 50 and 70 children.

“We are so ecstatic and so appreciative of the funding and support that we have received. It’s a means for us to get the ball rolling. We already have a vision for what we want the center to look like and who we want to serve which is our students, faculty, staff and our large community,” said Maureen Maiocco, director, SUNY Canton Early Childhood Program.

SUNY Canton says it will be working over the next year to raise more funds to pay for the $8 million project.

Once built, the college plans to partner with The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence to staff and run the center. The organization wants to provide further assistance in St. Lawrence County.

Right now, some families must travel to Watertown to access early intervention services.

