Police activity closes State Route 3

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Part of State Route 3 near Felts Mills was closed off for about half an hour Thursday morning while state police focused on property there.

Troopers closed the highway between County Route 143 and Lester Road.

The state police mobile response team was at the scene with what’s called a Lenco BearCat, a black, heavily armored Hummer-like vehicle. K-9 patrols were also there.

There’s no word from state police about why they were there.

The highway is back open.

