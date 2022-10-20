Police activity closes State Route 3

Police presence near Felts Mills
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Part of State Route 3 near Felts Mills was closed off for about half an hour Thursday morning while state police focused on property there.

Troopers closed the highway between County Route 143 and Lester Road.

The state police mobile response team was at the scene with what’s called a Lenco BearCat, a black, heavily armored Hummer-like vehicle. K-9 patrols were also there.

There’s no word from state police about why they were there.

The highway is back open.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soccer
Legal action delays boys soccer playoffs, IHC barred from competing
William White
Former Dunkin’ manager investigated by 4 other agencies, police say
New York State Police
Dexter man found dead following vehicle fire
Matthew Derouin
Watertown man accused of raping girl over 5 year period
Money
Dunkin’ manager allegedly stole $24K from restaurant

Latest News

Felts Mills police presence
In this image taken from video provided by WHEC-TV, David Jakubonis, left, is subdued as he...
Man who accosted US Rep. Zeldin will be released to rehab
Fitness with Jamie
Fitness with Jamie: Getting the max out of your workouts
Clayton Opera House
Check out what’s happening at Clayton Opera House