Anna Marie Lowe, 87, of Rodman

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Anna Marie Lowe, 87, passed away peacefully on her birthday with her family by her side at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home Wednesday Evening, October 19, 2022, in Watertown, New York.(Source: Funeral Home)

Anna was born on October 19, 1935, in California, to the late Manuel & Hazel (Barney) Bettencourt.

Anna graduated high school and went on to marry Howard Fred Lowe. She started her career as a factory worker for the Sherwood Medical Facility in Watertown, NY.

Mr. Lowe died on December 21, 2009.

The couple had 4 children, she is survived by a daughter, Robin (Timothy) Hannon, Rodman; a son, Rodney (Anne) Lowe, Watertown; a daughter, Kelly (Vinny) Prentice, Redfield; and a daughter, Sally (Shawn) Reynolds, Rodman. Also surviving her are her 7 Grandchildren: Angie (Scott) Raso, Jodi (Matthew) Burdick, April (Scott) Swafford, James Reynolds, Rebecca (Daniel) Bunnell, Paul (Rhonda) Lowe, and Rodney Lowe, Jr. along with 17 Great-Grandchildren. A sister, Beverly Johnson, and two brothers, Charles Bettencourt & John Bettencourt.

Anna cherished spending time with her family, she loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending sporting events, and dance. She spent her winters at her home in Florida, and in her spare time, she enjoyed word puzzles and game shows. She was loved by all who knew her.

She was predeceased by her parents, Manuel, and Hazel, and her beloved dog, Lily.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no formal services. However, all who loved her are invited to attend a Graveside Service at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, by her family in the Fairview Cemetery in Rodman, NY. All are invited to a celebration of life that will be held immediately at 4:00 pm at the Gathering Barn, located at 14369 County Route 145, Sackets Harbor, NY. Memorial donations can be made in Anna’s name to a charity of one’s choice.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Anna’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

