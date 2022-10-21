Athlete of the Week: Jonny LaFontaine

By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYME, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Lyme who’s been a scoring machine. His talents on the pitch earning him this week’s title.

Jonny LaFontaine is a talented soccer player has scored 21 goals and 13 assists so far this season. Among his more impressive games, 5 goals and 1 assist in a win over Alexandria, and 3 goals and 1 assist in a victory over Sackets Harbor along with four other 2 goal games. He has the Midas touch around the net.

Jonny is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for October 21, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

