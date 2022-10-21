Bruce E. Young, 81, of Glenfield

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Bruce E. Young, 81, of State Route 12, Glenfield passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Sunset Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center, Boonville.

Bruce is survived by his longtime companion, Kay Ehlers and her family; a brother and his wife, William and Iva Mae Young of Lowville; one niece and one nephew. He is predeceased by a brother, George Young; a sister and brother-in-law, Lucille Marie and Marvin Evans.

Bruce was born on February 25, 1941 at home in Glenfield, a son of the late Gilmore B. and Ruby Moffatt Young. He graduated from General Martin School in 1960. On July 29, 1961 he married Ann Aden at Forest Presbyterian Church with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman officiating. Together with his wife they owned and operated a dairy farm on Route 12 until September, 1999. Mrs. Young passed away on November 5, 1999.

Bruce attended the United Methodist Church of Glenfield and was a past member of Glenfield Fire Department. He was a member of the Town of Turin town board for over 30 years. He enjoyed shooting pool and was a member of the Lewis County Pool League and was an avid golfer.

In keeping with Bruce’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral. Private burial will be in Brantingham Cemetery. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

