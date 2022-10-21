Criminal justice educators discuss prison closures, active shooter advice

Criminal Justice
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a chance to talk about everything “criminal justice” as the Criminal Justice Educators Association wrapped up its state conference Friday in Clayton.

The group represents colleges and universities which offer criminal justice programs like Watertown’s Jefferson Community College.

One of the topics that was discussed was the effect of closing state prisons.

Locally, the Ogdensburg and Watertown prisons have been closed recently.

Speakers hope it doesn’t affect people’s willingness to get a job as a corrections officer.

Other presentations included a K-9 demonstration, what to do if there’s an active shooter on a school campus, and what it’s like to be a police officer in today’s world.

