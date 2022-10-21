Dain Adom Graham, 35, of West Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dain Adom Graham, 35, of 31 Franklin St., West Carthage died Tuesday, October 18,2022 in the Emergency Room of the Carthage Area Hospital after being stricken suddenly at his residence.(Source: Funeral Home)

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dain Adom Graham, 35, of 31 Franklin St., West Carthage died Tuesday, October 18,2022 in the Emergency Room of the Carthage Area Hospital after being stricken suddenly at his residence.

Dain was born on August 5,1987 in Carthage, the son of Timothy A. and Cheryl K. (Rivers) Graham. He was a graduate of Carthage Central High School. Dain moved to the Cortland area where he worked for the William George Agency in Dryden, Gutchess Lumber Company in Cortland, Byrne Dairy in Cortland and the ARC of Madison and Cortland Counties. He just recently returned to Carthage to live with his mom and was working at Jreck Subs in Carthage.

Dain loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a real foodie and enjoyed cookouts and in his spare time he enjoyed physical fitness training.

He is survived by his eight-year-old son: Carter Graham, of Cortland, his father, Timothy A. Graham of Dexter, his mother, Cheryl K. (Rivers) Graham of West Carthage, a brother: Robert Rice of Brockway, PA, his maternal grandfather, Jack Rivers of Carthage and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 22nd from 2-5pm at the American Legion Post # 789 in Carthage. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dain’s memory can be made to PayPal at rrice09@yahoo.com.To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com

