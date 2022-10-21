Heading into a warm & sunny weekend

Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our string of gloomy, chilly days is over.

With temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s, Friday started chilly but will end up warmer than the last few days.

It will be sunny, and highs will reach the upper 50s.

It stays mild overnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

Saturday’s high temperatures will be about 10 degrees higher than today, thanks to a warm front that’s moving through the region. It will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

We could hit 70 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be 70 and partly sunny for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

