Lisa Johnson, 56, of Fine

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FINE, New York (WWNY) - Lisa Johnson, age 56, of Fine, passed away unexpectedly on October 19, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital in Star Lake.

Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Lisa was born on October 22, 1965 in Fine. She is the daughter of Elisha Hubbard and the late Doris A. (Bush) Hubbard. Lisa graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School in 1983 and from Mater Dei College in 1988 where she earned an Associate degree in Business Management.

Lisa married Greg Johnson on December 20, 2002 at the Oswegatchie Baptist Church. She had worked as a Medical Billing Specialist for Carthage Area Hospital for about 9 years.

Lisa loved getting together with family, playing pead and spades, and baking. She enjoyed working on crafts, yard sales, auctions, and shopping for clothes. She was kind hearted and loved her dogs like they were her kids.

She is survived by her father, Elisha Hubbard, her husband, Greg Johnson, step-sons, Danny and Chris Johnson, and siblings, Randy Hubbard, Karen and Herb French, and Kathy Hubbard and Harold Towne. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 6 nieces and nephews, and 2 great-nephews.

Lisa is predeceased by her mother, Doris Hubbard, and a sister, Robin Hubbard.

Donations in memory of Lisa may be made to the Clifton Fine Economic Development Corp “Holiday Elves” for their Angel Tree gifts, C/o Kim Nolan, 3386 State Hwy 3, Oswegatchie NY 13670 or to an animal shelter or charity of your choice.

