Lyme, IHC respond to bad behavior at soccer game

High School Soccer
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Concerns over possible derogatory and racist comments at a local high school soccer game have two schools telling their fans, players and parents that that behavior is unacceptable.

It led to an on-field altercation during last Saturday’s boys’ soccer game between Immaculate Heart Central and Lyme.

The game ended early with several players getting red cards, which are used to discipline players for misconduct.

The arguments on the field may have been fueled by comments from fans and parents off-field.

Both schools have messages to share.

“For those that are in attendance, our students look up to us as role models and so we need to be as supportive and positive in all of their endeavors,” said IHC Principal Daniel Charleboi.

Lyme Central School Principal and Athletic Director Chris Marshall wrote a letter to some in the school community to address behavior at the game.

He said he heard reports about “inappropriate, derogatory, and racist comments” that were allegedly made.

“These types of comments will not be tolerated at any Lyme Central School event under any circumstances. If you cannot control yourself at these contests, you will be asked to leave the grounds. If you do not comply with this request, law enforcement will be called, and you will be escorted off the grounds and will be banned from all LCS events for a time to be determined by administration,” he wrote.

Marshall said students who behave inappropriately will be disciplined.

