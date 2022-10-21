Mysterious monster spotted in Copenhagen - in 1900

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The fields of Copenhagen have many animals -- mostly cows -- but once upon a time something much more menacing was spotted.

To tell the tale, we go back to May of 1900 when Homer Ward and J.D. Dryden were riding a horse and buggy into Copenhagen from Deer River.

That’s when Dryden allegedly saw it: a hulking white object in a fenced farm lot by the road. In the Watertown Daily Times article published a few days later., the beast was described as a gigantic animal at rest.

Ward saw it. too. He stopped the horses and climbed over the fence to see the sleeping beast. He threw a rock at it to try to wake it up. He succeeded and said the sprang up and took off like lightning.

Ward’s hair stood on end, and he fled back to his buggy.

Ward and Dryden got home in a rush, where they ran into a woman named Nancy Kline. They told her their tale and she wanted to go see for herself. Back out the three went, and Kline reported hearing a snort.

Their lanterns revealed a monstrous albino beast with horns and a long, thick tail perched on its haunches in the middle of the road.

It had the makings of a sheepsquatch.

The trio says sheepsquatch ran off and disappeared forever.

Doubt all you want. Even in 1900 that was expected, but the Watertown Times article explicitly says “all the parties who saw the ghost are well known here and are people of truth and veracity, and all told the same straightforward story of their strange experience.”

