Peter Menard Sr. 63, of Watertown, NY went to go home with the Lord on October 20th. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Peter Menard Sr. 63, of Watertown, NY went to go home with the Lord on October 20th.

Peter was born on May 2nd, 1959 to Antione Philias Menard and Ella Warner. He served in the United States Army from 1978 to 1984 and was also an operator at Great Lakes Cheese

Pete is survived by his loving family.

His wife, sons, and grandchildren were everything to him. Pete and his wife Valerie had a marriage that was a direct gift from GOD and is a love story that will continue to eternity.

There was no mistaking the love he had for his family. He was so proud of his sons Peter and Matthew and his face would light up with joy when his grandchildren Max and Leya were near. They truly had him wrapped around their little fingers.

He was loved by anyone who knew him. It was his natural way he cared about others and the giving of his time without a second thought. He had a way to make his family and friends stop and think with his thought provoking conversations. Most of all, he was loved for his laugh, smile, and sense of humor. Sometimes, you even got that joking all knowing look in his eyes when he knew exactly what you were thinking, of course this was followed by a lot of laughter.

In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to St. Judes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday the 25th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY 404 Sherman St. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday the 26th at 11 a.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home, interment will follow at North Watertown Cemetery, Watertown, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.