Traffic advisory: Public Square lane closed

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The inside lane of Watertown’s Public Square will be closed during the day for the next few days.

The lane will be closed to accommodate an L.L. Bean Pop-Up Shop and the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative public art project on the square’s center island.

It’s the lane people use to drive around the square to head in another direction. Eastbound traffic heading west and westbound traffic heading east will need to take other routes.

Here’s when the lane will be closed:

- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday

- 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

- 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.