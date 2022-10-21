Traffic advisory: Public Square lane closed

Downtown Watertown's Public Square
Downtown Watertown's Public Square(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The inside lane of Watertown’s Public Square will be closed during the day for the next few days.

The lane will be closed to accommodate an L.L. Bean Pop-Up Shop and the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative public art project on the square’s center island.

It’s the lane people use to drive around the square to head in another direction. Eastbound traffic heading west and westbound traffic heading east will need to take other routes.

Here’s when the lane will be closed:

- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday

- 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

- 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William White
Former Dunkin’ manager investigated by 4 other agencies, police say
Chick-fil-A's new Watertown location will open next week.
Watertown’s Chick-fil-A to open next week
Shamoray Holmes
State police nab armed robbery suspect from South Carolina
Soccer
Legal action delays boys soccer playoffs, IHC barred from competing
Matthew Derouin
Watertown man accused of raping girl over 5 year period

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Heading into a warm & sunny weekend
A Watertown Daily Times article from May of 1900 relates eye witness accounts of a large, white...
Mysterious monster spotted in Copenhagen - in 1900
North Country History Lesson
7-day forecast
Friday AM weather