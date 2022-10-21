Vet discusses shortage of emergency options for pets

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Veterinarian Dr. Stephanie Young of the Animal Doctors Veterinary Clinic says the region is dealing with a shortage of emergency options for pets.

She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to discuss the problem and what pet owners can do about it. Watch her interview above.

Dr. Young says there’s a shortage of veterinarians in general and that extends to facilities that offer emergency care.

She says local pet owners have had to travel hours to get emergency treatment for their animals.

Dr. Young says pet owners can take steps to avoid emergency situations by making sure their animals have a veterinarian and up-to-date vaccinations. She also says owners shouldn’t wait to bring their sick pets to the vet.

