19th president inaugurated at St. Lawrence University

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Kathryn Morris was inaugurated as the 19th President of St Lawrence University on Saturday.

The university held a ceremony at its Gunnison Memorial Chapel that was attended by St. Lawrence students, faculty, staff and delegates from across the country to honor this special milestone in the University’s history.

Morris joined St. Lawrence following a distinguished career at Butler University, where she most recently served as the provost and vice president for Academic Affairs for more than eight years.

In her inaugural address, she continued to outline the framework that will help the university continue to have future success.

“When we educate our students. When we challenge them to do and to be their best, we are building a better future for them and for our world. This outcome is what I call Laurentian impact,” said Morris.

Morris took over as president in July of 2021 and has already raised nearly 4 million dollars in financial support for the university.

