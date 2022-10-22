19th president inaugurated at St. Lawrence University

Dr. Kathryn Morris
Dr. Kathryn Morris(St. Lawrence University)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Kathryn Morris was inaugurated as the 19th President of St Lawrence University on Saturday.

The university held a ceremony at its Gunnison Memorial Chapel that was attended by St. Lawrence students, faculty, staff and delegates from across the country to honor this special milestone in the University’s history.

Morris joined St. Lawrence following a distinguished career at Butler University, where she most recently served as the provost and vice president for Academic Affairs for more than eight years.

In her inaugural address, she continued to outline the framework that will help the university continue to have future success.

“When we educate our students. When we challenge them to do and to be their best, we are building a better future for them and for our world. This outcome is what I call Laurentian impact,” said Morris.

Morris took over as president in July of 2021 and has already raised nearly 4 million dollars in financial support for the university.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ann Levy
Unstable home heating oil prices challenge customers
William White
Former Dunkin’ manager investigated by 4 other agencies, police say
High School Soccer
Lyme, IHC respond to bad behavior at soccer game
A Watertown Daily Times article from May of 1900 relates eye witness accounts of a large, white...
Mysterious monster spotted in Copenhagen - in 1900
Chick-fil-A's new Watertown location will open next week.
Watertown’s Chick-fil-A to open next week

Latest News

H.E.A.L Open House
Open house to learn more about H.E.A.L
Friday Sports: Football and soccer titles on the line
High school football and Section 3 soccer were in the spotlight Friday night.
Friday Sports: Football and soccer titles on the line
WWNY Blast from the Past: 2013 Thompson Park vortex sign
WWNY Blast from the Past: 2013 Thompson Park vortex sign