1st ever Autumn Festival in Theresa draws crowds

By Chad Charette
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
THERESA, New York (WWNY) -It was a day full of fall fun at Theresa Fire Hall.

The Theresa Fire Department and Theresa Ladies Auxiliary hosted their first ever autumn festival.

The event featured a number of crafters selling goods ranging from candles to wood art.

Throughout the day, a raffle and car show were also held.

Kids also had the option to participate in a pumpkin decorating contest and a trunk or treat with department vehicles in the evening.

The event serves as a replacement for the ladies’ auxiliary “Operation Santa Clause”, which has been put on hold since the start of the pandemic.

“Because of COVID-19 the last few years, we haven’t done it. We tried it this year with this, and it’s been awesome. We had a great turnout, the old car show, lots of vendors. Something that the community has helped us to pitch in with donations and merchants’ prices,” said Sadie Savage, Chief, Theresa Fire Department Auxiliary.

Organizers say that this year’s festival had a great turnout and they’re aiming to host an even larger one next year.

