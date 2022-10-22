Friday Sports: Football and soccer titles on the line

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - High school football and Section 3 soccer were in the spotlight Friday night.

The Section 3 Class D West title was on the line in Beaver Falls, as Beaver River hosted Sandy Creek.

In the 1st quarter, the Beavers go on top as Derrick Zehr hits Josh Bush on the swing pass for a 6 yard touchdown: Beavers up 7-0.

Late in the 1st, the Beavers expand on their lead. It’s Zehr to Brit Dicob for the score: 13-0 Beavers.

The Beavers defense comes up big as Skyler Steiner records the sack.

Beaver River goes on to beat Sandy Creek 43-0.

In Section 3 Football from Lowville, the Red Raiders hosted General Brown.

In the 1st quarter, General Brown takes the lead. It’s Sheamus Devine up the middle for a 35 yard touchdown to put the Lions in front 7-0.

Late in the 1st, the Lions add to their lead. It’s Devine again, this time with an 18 yard run. Lions up 14-0.

Still in the 1st, Aiden McManaman hits Kaleb Natali who goes in for the touchdown: 21-0.

General Brown goes on to beat Lowville 55-20.

In NAC Football, it was OFA at St. Lawrence Central.

On OFA’s 1st possession, Andrew Loffler scores from 20 yards out: 8-0 OFA.

Then, it was Justice McIntyre taking the swing pass and going in from 15 yards out: 16-0.

Loffler takes it up the middle to the house: 22-0 Blue Devils.

It’s Loffler with the block, freeing up James Bell for the score.

OFA goes on to win 38-0.

Also in NAC Football, it was Canton at Massena.

Colden Hardy scores on the end around to make it 7-0 Red Raiders.

James Bailey answers for Canton, cutting the Massena lead to 7-6.

Then it was Carter Shatraw for the touchdown to put Canton on top 12-7.

Massena beats Canton 36-12.

In Girls’ Section 3 Class C Soccer playoffs from IHC, the Lady Cavaliers hosted Cooperstown.

In the 1st half, IHC was down 1-0 when Talisa Anna Lachnit dents the back of the net, tying the game at 1.

IHC goes on to nip Cooperstown 3-2.

In the Section 3 Class B boys soccer playoffs, South Jeff hosted Chittenango.

In the 1st half, the Spartans came in with a good scoring chance but Bears goalie Logan Bronner makes the save.

Back the other way, Spartans goalie Evan Widrick makes the stop.

Spartans go on to beat Chittenango 2-0.

