Open house to learn more about H.E.A.L

By Brendan Straub
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A two-thousand-acre family-owned ranch in Jefferson County opened its door to the public today.

It was a part of an open house at Lucky Star Ranch for people across the region to learn more about H.E.A.L, which stands for Horses, Encouragement, Adventure, and Leadership.

It’s a nonprofit based on the ranch that offers therapeutic opportunities with horses as well as team building and corporate development retreats.

H.E.A.L’s founder, Ondraya Walker, has been riding horses since she was 5 and says starting these programs is something she felt she needed to do.

“In the tri-county area, there is only so much you can do so us being a hub or a location where people can get out and do really fun activities, any interest that they would like, I think it’s really important and key. Also, our family is super close knit so the things that we are passionate about, and we enjoy, we are so excited to bring to our community,” said Walker.

The family is also looking into hosting other activities like sip and paints and fishing days throughout the year.

You can find more information on their social media pages or on their website. .

