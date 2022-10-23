Elaine A. Wiley, 94, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elaine A. Wiley, 94, passed away Saturday morning, October 22, 2022, at her home in Watertown surrounded by her loving family.



Elaine was born in the Town of Diana April 2, 1928, daughter of Harvey and Flora (Ralph) Hooper. She was a 1947 graduate of Harrisville High School and graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing.



On February 23, 1952 she married Gerald F. Wiley at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church.



Elaine was a Registered Nurse, working at Mercy Hospital and Samaritan Medical Center, and was also a private duty nurse. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church and was an avid gardener. When she was younger, she enjoyed tea parties with her brother Marvin.



Along with her husband, Gerald, Elaine is survived by her six children, Gerald “Jerry” Wiley, Albany, James S. Wiley and wife Elizabeth Forshaw, Watertown, Joseph F. Wiley and fiancee Theresa, Watertown, Phillip Wiley, Waterloo, Cecilia M. Augustus and husband Marc, Geneva, and Christina M. Phinney and husband Randy, Grant, MI; daughter-in-law Christine Tillman, Theresa; fourteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; brother Marvin Hooper, Harrisville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her son Gregory J. Wiley; ten brothers, Earl, Harley, Byron, Sidney, Charles, Shermon, Donald, Dealton, Robert, and Neil Hooper; and five sisters, Marion, Dorothy, Thelma, Hilary, and Nila.



The funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 28, at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Church. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in Elaine’s name may be made to Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St. or Sisters of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St., both in Watertown, NY 13601.



