Harold J. Gardner, 92, of Brownville

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Harold J. Gardner, 92, of the Town of Brownville, NY, passed away October 21, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where he had been a resident since September 19, 2022.

He was born on June 11, 1930 in Rochester, NY, son of Frank and Bertha (Schudt). Harold attended school in Rochester, NY. Following school, he entered the US Navy on June 29, 1948. He served during the Korean War on the USS Cronin (DEC 704). Harold was honorably discharged on June 16, 1952. Upon returning home he worked for Whiting Buick and in 1955 began working at Rochester Gas and Electric. He worked there as a mechanic for 35 years, retiring in 1990.

He married Virginia Ann Michel on April 30, 1955 in Rochester, NY. She passed away November 20, 2017.

The couple resided in Webster, NY before moving to Fisher’s Landing in 1990 and Brownville in 1998.

Harold enjoyed fishing and waterskiing when they lived on the St. Lawrence River, the outdoors, hunting and he loved John Deere.

Among his survivors are three sons and two daughters in law, Earl Gardner, Lake Clear, NY, Michael (Mary L.) Gardner, Webster, NY and Daniel (Mary C.) Gardner, Webster, NY; four grandchildren, Jonathan, Shawn, Stacy and Dale; a sister and brother in law, Mary Jane and Ray Nemecek, Palmyra, NY; a nephew, Scott and a niece, Kathy.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. It was Harold’s wish to be cremated and his burial will take place at the convenience of his family.

