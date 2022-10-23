Keeping it warm the next few days

By Kris Hudson
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We will remain clear tonight as lows drop to the lower 40s to mid 40s by early Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly sunny as highs get into the upper 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny as highs top out in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 70s. Tuesday will also be mostly sunny.

Wednesday highs will reach the upper 60s with a 40% of rain.

After the passing of a cold front highs Thursday will stay in the upper 50s.

Friday highs will top out in the mid 50s.

