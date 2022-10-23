The L.L. Bean Boot Mobile returns for another year!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A boot made for a giant was on display in Watertown this weekend.

L.L. Bean rolled into the city hosting a pop up shop on Public Square, and of course bringing the fan favorite, the Boot Mobile, that would only fit someone if they wore a size 708.

People could be seen shopping for their favorite styles and cold month essentials as we inch ever so closer to winter.

Officials with L.L. Bean say turnout was great over the course of the weekend, making it one of the best stops along their tour route.

“We sold a lot of sweatshirts yesterday, a lot of the fleece lined jackets, those are very popular. So definitely people are preparing for the winter when we come to Upstate New York. I know this is a chilly area, having grown up here myself. So we find that our warmer products are definitely more popular,” said Mandee Flanders, Experimental Marketing Specialist for L.L. Bean.

If you didn’t make it out to see the Boot Mobile while it was in town, Flanders says you can check out their website for more info on future tour stops.

