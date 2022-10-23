Margaret A. “Anne” Hoxie, 77, of Massena

Oct. 23, 2022
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Margaret A. “Anne” Hoxie, 77, a resident of Cornell Ave, Massena, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.  Mrs. Hoxie passed away Friday afternoon at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse with her family at her side.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Margaret A. Hoxie.

