Fatal fire in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg officials tell 7News one person has died after a house fire Sunday morning on Mechanic Street.

Police Chief Mark Kearns tells 7NEWS the fire call came in at 6 o’clock Sunday morning and that the victim is a 79-year-old woman.

Two people were inside the home at the time, Chief Kearns says, but one person got out safely.

7NEWS Reporter Sean Brynda, on scene, says the upper floor and roof of the home are badly damaged.

City police and fire officials remained at the home as of 9 o’clock Sunday morning. State fire investigators were also on the scene.

