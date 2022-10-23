Town of Lyme hydrants being flushed this week

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - The Town of Lyme will be flushing hydrants in one of it’s water districts starting on Monday.

The Town Clerk says crews will flush hydrants in Three Mile Bay Monday, October 24th and Tuesday, October 25th. It’s designated as Water District 2.

You may find discoloring in your water due to that flushing.

Please call the Town of Lyme with any questions. that number is (315) 649-2788.

