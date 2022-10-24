BOCES students learn how to care for older horses

TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - It was a Monday morning with horses for some BOCES veterinary technician students, giving them a hands-on experience with horses that require special care.

Haley and Troy are senior horses.

Owner Mickey Dietrich rounded them up and brought them to the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center near Lowville where veterinarian students got hands-on training.

“We feel like that it’s a great opportunity not only educate students but also show them that even though horses may have some health issues or maybe a little older they still have a value there,” said Dietrich.

He says some pointers to take home are the horses’ nutrition, condition of the hooves and personality.

“Basically treating each animal individually, so when they go off into veterinary practices or anything, that they understand each animal is going to be different and how do we handle it,” he said.

Students learned how to dress injured hooves and how to deal with heaves, an allergic respiratory disease.

“So like with the heaves I showed them how to wet their hay. Dusty hay and stuff like that can cause her heaves to act up,” said Dietrich.

The Clydesdale also has a stomach bigger than most mares as she was once used as a broodmare.

“Haley with her belly, I didn’t know that horses could get that low belly when they have been bred so many times, said Allison Moore, student.

The class reinforced students’ goals of becoming a veterinarian.

“You have to realize you’re helping sick animals as if you were a nurse and you were helping really sick people, you have to have compassion for them, and just realize this is an animal’s life we’re taking care of,” said Aryn Gardner, student.

Dietrich says his overall goal is to help spread knowledge on how to take care of older horses properly - something he hopes he accomplished with the students.

