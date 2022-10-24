Carol L. Zikos, 64, of Richville

RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Carol L. Zikos, age 64, of Richville, NY passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 21, 2022 at her home.

There are no services at this time for Carol. Arrangements are entrusted to French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Carol was born on January 20, 1958 in Gouverneur to the late Lee Dafoe and Mable Allen. She attended Hermon-Dekalb Central School. On June 21, 1984, she married Michael W. Zikos. Michael passed away on June 4, 2008.

Carol was a homemaker, raising her three children. She enjoyed knitting, loved animals and looked forward to watching her husband decorate their house every Halloween. She also enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter.

Surviving is two sons, Jeremy R. Dafoe and Timothy W. Zikos; a daughter, Terry A. Zikos; two brothers, Lee and Allen; a sister, Linda; a granddaughter, Hannah Dafoe and several nieces and nephews.

