Carol L. Zikos, 64, of Richville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Carol L. Zikos, age 64, of Richville, NY passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 21, 2022 at her home.

There are no services at this time for Carol. Arrangements are entrusted to French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Carol was born on January 20, 1958 in Gouverneur to the late Lee Dafoe and Mable Allen. She attended Hermon-Dekalb Central School. On June 21, 1984, she married Michael W. Zikos. Michael passed away on June 4, 2008.

Carol was a homemaker, raising her three children. She enjoyed knitting, loved animals and looked forward to watching her husband decorate their house every Halloween. She also enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter.

Surviving is two sons, Jeremy R. Dafoe and Timothy W. Zikos; a daughter, Terry A. Zikos; two brothers, Lee and Allen; a sister, Linda; a granddaughter, Hannah Dafoe and several nieces and nephews.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Orvis A. Calhoun 86, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 surrounded by family.
Orvis A. Calhoun, 86, of Watertown
Candles
Patrick James Murphy, of Massena
Joseph M. Levesque, 90, of Valley View Courts, formerly of Number Four Road Lowville passed...
Joseph M. Levesque, 90, of Lowville
Candles
Velma I. Roselli, 81, of Watertown
Robert P. “Bobby” Morgan, 64, formerly of Waddington

Obituaries

Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on guns in church, home heating oil & Hops Spot
WWNY
Nominations open for Shapiro Award
Ogdensburg fire
Ogdensburg police identify woman, cause of blaze in fatal house fire
Ogdensburg Fire Department
Ogdensburg halts hazard pay for city firefighters
Water faucet
Faulty water main prompts emergency declaration in town of Ellisburg